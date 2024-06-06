FestPAC kicks off with wa‘a ceremony
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A wa‘a ceremony at Kualoa Regional Park on Wednesday kicked off the 10-day Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture hosted by Hawaii. A crowd waited to greet the Manaiakalani wa‘a from Lahaina with dignitaries from Australia aboard.
Kumu hula Pua Case and Mapuana de Silva exchanged honi.
The Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture held a wa‘a ceremony Wednesday at Kualoa Regional Park. Above, the Manaiakalani wa‘a from Lahaina escorted dignitaries from Australia to shore.
Cook Islands delegates celebrated with music and dance.