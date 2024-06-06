Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, June 6, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Sand Island business board sued by former lawmaker

Peter Boylan

By Peter Boylan

Today Updated 10:59 p.m.

Crime in HawaiiEditors' Picks

STAR-ADVERTISER / 1999 <strong>Milton Holt </strong>(far left)<strong></strong>
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER / 1999

Milton Holt (far left)