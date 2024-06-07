Letter: Share aloha with world to cook a cultural stew

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I applaud Gordon Arakaki’s “stew” analogy with regard to Hawaii’s multiculturalism (“America could use helping of Hawaii’s unique cultural stew,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, June 3). We retain our tastes while sharing with others. That aloha is to be shared.

It’s concerning that so many are drinking the toxic Kool-Aid, both red and blue. “Insurrection” and “stop the steal” are two polarizing attitudes that assume conflict, unnecessarily. Some are effectively feeding us that manufactured conflict.

A more positive approach to addressing our personal, family and societal conflicts is taught as a basic aikido concept: the art of peace. A more honest and genuine discussion is possible.

Taking our self-limiting egotistical view of “us versus them” out of the social analysis would enable true problem-solving. Replacing the knee-jerk reaction of objection with inquiry for understanding is a necessary first step of the creative problem solving process.

Mr. Arakaki’s “cultural stew” analogy should be shared and expanded when consuming headlines.

Michael Curtis

Koloa, Kauai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter