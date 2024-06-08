Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Philippines bans poultry from Australia due to bird flu

By Jerome Morales / Reuters

REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO A test tube labeled “Bird Flu,” eggs and a piece of paper in the colors of the Australian national flag are seen in this picture illustration, in January 2023. The Philippines’ agriculture ministry said it was banning the imports of birds and poultry products from Australia because of a bird flu outbreak in Australian states.
MANILA >> The Philippines’ agriculture ministry said it was banning the imports of birds and poultry products from Australia because of a bird flu outbreak in Australian states.

Imports from Australia of wild and domestic birds, including poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs and semen will be immediately stopped, the ministry said on Saturday.

As of April, Australia ranked as the Philippines’ fourth-largest source of imported chicken meat, accounting for 4% of its total volume of chicken imports.

