UAW president faces investigation by independent monitor

By Nora Eckert and David Shepardson / Reuters

Today Last updated 11:21 a.m.

Shawn Fain, President of the United Auto Workers speaks as President Joe Biden (not pictured) joins striking members of the United Auto Workers union on the picket line outside the GM's Willow Run Distribution Center, in Belleville, Wayne County, Michigan, in September 2023.
REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/FILE PHOTO

Shawn Fain, President of the United Auto Workers speaks as President Joe Biden (not pictured) joins striking members of the United Auto Workers union on the picket line outside the GM’s Willow Run Distribution Center, in Belleville, Wayne County, Michigan, in September 2023.

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is under investigation by an independent federal monitor over allegations of retaliation against other union leaders, according to a court filing today.

Monitor Neil Barofsky said he had opened an investigation in February to review allegations, including that the UAW secretary treasurer said she had faced retaliation for her refusal or reluctance to authorize certain expenditures for Fain’s office, according to the filing. Barofsky also opened a probe into the secretary treasurer’s actions.

The UAW declined to comment.

