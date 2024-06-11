Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Elon Musk withdraws lawsuit against OpenAI

By Mike Scarcella / Reuters

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France,in June 2023.
Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France,in June 2023.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk today moved to dismiss his lawsuit in California state court accusing ChatGPT maker OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman of abandoning the startup’s original mission of developing artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity and not for profit.

Attorneys for Musk asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit, originally filed in February, without giving a reason for the move, according to a filing in San Francisco Superior Court.

A Superior Court judge there was prepared to hear OpenAI’s bid to dismiss the lawsuit at a hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

OpenAI and an attorney for Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the dismissal of the lawsuit.

Musk dismissed his case without prejudice, which means he could refile it at another time.

Attorneys for OpenAI had said Musk’s claims in the lawsuit “rest on convoluted — often incoherent — factual premises.” (Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by David Bario and Jonathan Oatis)

