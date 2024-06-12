Letter: Relieved to hear Waipio Soccer Complex staying

Wednesday, June 12, 2024
I am very thankful and relieved to hear that the Waipio Soccer Complex will not be closing. I am a youth soccer player who really enjoys playing at the complex with my Rush team.
The bathrooms there are always nice and clean, there is a lot of parking at every point of the complex, and they also have an amazing stadium for high school soccer games. I hope that the temporary closure of the complex will improve the quality of the fields. Thank you for not closing the Waipio Soccer Complex so I can continue to play soccer there!
Jackson Keenan
Kalihi
