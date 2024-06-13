Off the news: Surveillance cameras at East Oahu spots

Thursday, June 13, 2024
Come July 1, at least four surveillance cameras on mobile trailers will be stationed at popular natural and scenic locales in East Oahu, part of a pilot project to deter thefts, vandalism and other crimes. Many view the enhanced security, with flashing blue lights and possibly audio speakers, as positive — but for others, government oversurveillance and aesthetics are concerns. The $64,000 pilot project will be in place for at least 18 months, so time will tell soon enough if it’s effective.