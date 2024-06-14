Third rail between stadium and Middle Street to be energized

The “third rail” from the second operating segment of the Skyline rail system, which runs between the Aloha Stadium Station and the Middle Street Station, will be energized starting Monday, the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) announced today.

This energization “marks a milestone” in the construction of the second segment of the rail system, HART said in a news release, and will allow for certain testing along this segment to begin. As the testing begins, the public will begin to see trains moving along the rail guideway from the Aloha Stadium Station, past the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Pearl Harbor to the Middle Street Station.

The energized third rail powers the trains and carries 750 volts of electricity, and any contact with the third rail “poses an immediate fatality risk,” HART said in the release.

“While the guideway and rail stations along the second segment may look complete, they remain active work zones, and access to secured rail facilities and the guideway is strictly prohibited,” the release read.

HART reminds the public to keep off the rail track, and to stay out of rail stations under construction and all active work sites. Additionally, the automated trains may move forward or backward at any time. The public should not attempt to cut or hop fences to enter the secured facilities. Trespassing at rail facilities is strictly prohibited and violators will be prosecuted.

The second Skyline segment is expected to open to the public in late 2025.