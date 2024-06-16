Column: Plant-based meats good for you, planet

In a world where food choices shape our health, environment and moral compass, the rise of plant-based meats has become a beacon of hope. As we navigate the complexities of our modern diet, these innovative alternatives are transforming lives and our planet.

Plant-based meats offer indulgence without compromise. Imagine sinking your teeth into a juicy burger that not only satisfies your taste buds but also supports your well-being. Here’s how:

>> Heart health. Unlike their animal-based counterparts, plant-based meats are often lower in saturated fat and contain zero cholesterol. They spare our arteries and reduce the risk of heart disease.

>> Nutrient-rich. These creations harness the power of legumes, grains and vegetables. They’re packed with fiber, vitamins and antioxidants, promoting overall health.

>> Weight management. Swap that greasy bacon for a lentil sloppy Joe, and watch the pounds melt away. Plant-based meats tend to be lighter on calories, making them allies in our battle against obesity.

Plant-based meats are also typically free from substances such as antibiotics, hormones and dioxins, which are associated with human health risks.

Beyond health, our choices echo through the lives of sentient beings. Consider the following:

Emma, a lifelong meat lover, found herself at a crossroads. Her conscience tugged at her as she learned about factory farming practices and slaughter — the cramped spaces, the suffering, the eyes that pleaded for mercy. She couldn’t ignore it any longer. One day, Emma stumbled upon a plant-based burger joint — yes these exist in Hawaii! Skeptical but curious, she ordered its signature “Beyond Compassion Burger.” The first bite was a revelation: juicy, flavorful and guilt-free.

But it wasn’t just about taste; it was about connection. As weeks turned into months, Emma explored the world of plant-based meats. She discovered seitan steaks, lentil meatballs and chickpea cutlets. Each meal felt like a small act of kindness — a nod to the animals she no longer consumed. Emma’s health blossomed. Her cholesterol dropped, her energy soared, and her skin glowed. But the real transformation happened within. She felt lighter, not just physically but spiritually. Her dinner plate became a canvas for compassion.

In Hawaii, the taro burger is a unique twist on the plant-based trend. Brands are crafting patties from locally grown taro, delivering a taste that’s deeply rooted in Hawaiian culture.

Ever tried locally grown ulu hummus, ulu cheese or ulu hash? Or a 100% plant-based bacon cheeseburger, tofu burger or a plant-based offering of classic Japanese culinary favorites? Even local convenience stores here now offer tasty, high protein edamame and quinoa grab-and-go bowls.

As for sustainability, producing plant-based proteins require far less land and water compared to producing animal proteins. Common veggie crops used in plant-based meats — like peas, soy and wheat — have a smaller environmental footprint compared to beef or fish. Choosing plant-based options can contribute to sustainability and combat climate change, decreasing pollution of our lands and waterways.

Plant-based meats aren’t a fad; they’re a movement. They bridge the gap between our desire for flavor and our longing for better health and a better world. As we savor that next plant-based barbecue, let’s remember Emma’s journey — from carnivore to compassionate eater — and celebrate the power of our forks to shape a brighter future.

Stephanie Skow, M.D., of Lihue, is on the Plant Based ‘Ai Pono Lifestyle Taskforce.