Las Vegas Advisor: Major renovation set for Venetian Resort

Coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the Venetian, a major $1.5 billion renovation of Venetian/Palazzo will soon begin. Plans include a comprehensive makeover of the Venetian Expo, a remodel of the high-limit room and sports book at Palazzo, the new Voltaire Theater, a complete refresh of all 4,000 Venetian suites and several new restaurants. Two acclaimed restaurants already announced are the Michelin-starred Cote Korean Steakhouse out of New York City and Gjelina, an Italian restaurant from L.A.’s Venice Beach.

Dropicana: The demolition of the Tropicana is underway. An implosion of the towers is still to come, but other areas of the resort, including the bungalows behind the towers, are already being torn down by machinery. You can see it in action along with the giant piles of rubble by driving east from the Strip on Tropicana Avenue.

Cannabis lounge 2: A second state-­approved cannabis-consumption lounge has opened at the Planet 13 dispensary. “Dazed!” is a 3,000-square-foot space featuring “consumption, food and entertainment.” Dazed! is open from noon to midnight Mondays to Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays to Sundays.

808 Cafe: The area code and universal identifier of all things Hawaii is also the name of one of Las Vegas’ best new restaurants. The 808 Cafe, run by Hawaii transplant Dennis Lin, is located about six miles west of the Strip at Flamingo and Buffalo. The big menu includes authentic Hawaiian and Chinese dishes in big portions with nothing priced above $20.

Question: Are there any casinos that allow non-hotel guests into their pools?

Answer: Several do if you want to pay to get into the parties or rent an expensive cabana. At the Rio, non-guests can go to the pool anytime at no charge by showing a Rio players club card.

