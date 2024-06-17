Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Apple to discontinue ‘buy now, pay later’ service in U.S.

By Juby Babu / Reuters

Business

Apple today said it will discontinue its “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) service in the United States as it launches a new loan program.

Users will be able to access installment loans offered through credit, debit cards and lenders when checking out with Apple Pay, starting later this year, the company said in a statement.

“This solution will enable us to bring flexible payments to more users, in more places across the globe in collaboration with Apple Pay-enabled banks and lenders,” the company said.

The existing users of the BNPL service, Apple Pay Later, with open loans will still be able to manage and pay them via the Wallet app, the company said.

Apple Pay Later was unveiled to select users in March last year, allowing users to split purchases into four payments spread over six weeks with no interest or fees.

