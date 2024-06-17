HPD investigates altercation after 5 injured in Ala Moana area

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Honolulu police are investigating a first-degree attempted murder case following a fight in the Ala Moana area that sent five men to the hospital at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The men are 22, two 25, 29 and 34 years old.

An “altercation occurred in the Ala Moana Area between several people,” according to an HPD description of the incident.

During the altercation, five men suffered “injuries and were taken to various medical centers prior to HPD arrival.”

“…several victims and bystanders are not willing to help further this investigation,” according to Honolulu police.

It was not immediately made public where in the Ala Moana area the fight occurred, whether weapons were used, what kind of injuries the men suffered, or what their conditions were when they were transported to the hospital.

The attempted murder investigation is ongoing.