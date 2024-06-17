Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Man, 22, critically injured in solo crash on H-1 in Waipahu

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

Traffic

A critical motor vehicle collision occurred overnight, sending a 22-year-old man to the hospital.

The crash happened around 12:01 a.m. on the H-1 eastbound, just east of the Farrington Highway overpass in Waipahu. The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when his vehicle veered off the roadway, went up a grass embankment and went airborne before coming to rest down another embankment, police said.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 12:02 a.m. and responded with five units staffed with 15 personnel. The first responding company arrived on the scene at 12:11 a.m. and located the overturned vehicle with the driver still trapped inside. HFD personnel stabilized the vehicle and used battery-powered hydraulic rescue tools to remove the man, transferring medical care to the Emergency Services Department at 12:18 a.m.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, sustained critical injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Speed appears to be a contributing factor in the collision, police said. It is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

