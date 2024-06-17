Letter: Apply transformational love to modern issues

The Star-Advertiser has been filled with letters and essays that need in-depth moral discernment, exploration and comment.

Articles discussed the impact of AI on health care and the housing crisis, and there are always letters and opinion pieces about government corruption and economic disparity that have impacted health care, education and our criminal justice system.

These concerns need increased moral discernment and the values of character education for the necessary changes; not the “family values” of the right-wing conservatives nor the “traditional values” of the liberals, but the values of honesty, respect, responsibility, equity and love.

More and more people are sensing the importance of humanity evolving toward a culture and community based on these qualities of transformational love, rather than the more powerful principles of power and wealth. But it will take all of us; especially our elected leaders.

John Heidel

Kailua

