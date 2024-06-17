FestPAC attracts about 500,000 people and is praised for celebrating 28 Pacific islands and territories
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
At top, the Tuvalu delegation was recognized at Sunday’s closing ceremony of FestPAC at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Delegates from Rapa Nui sat in the stands Sunday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, first lady Jaimie Green and Gov. Josh Green spoke at the ceremony.