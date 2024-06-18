Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hawaii island police seeking e-cig burglary suspect

By Star-Advertiser staff

COURTESY HAWAII COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT Screenshots from surveillance video show the suspect in a burglary at a Kamuela convenience store.
Screenshots from surveillance video show the suspect in a burglary at a Kamuela convenience store.

Hawaii island police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who allegedly stole e-cigarettes from a Kamuela convenience store.

Police said that at about 1:30 a.m. on May 30, South Kohala patrol officers responded to a burglar alarm at the store on Mamalahoa Highway. Upon arrival, they found a broken glass window and learned several e-cigarettes had been stolen.

The suspect was captured on video footage entering the parking lot on a blue bicycle.

Shortly after arriving, the suspect allegedly smashed the window with a hammer, entered the store, and removed items from a display. The suspect is then seen exiting back through the broken window and fleeing by bicycle toward Mamalahoa Highway.

The suspect, believed to be a left-handed female, is about 5 feet tall and 100 pounds.

She was wearing a a black long-sleeved sweater, long black pants, a green head cover, black shoes and a dark-colored face covering. She was also carrying a black backpack and had brown hair up in a bun.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or email Officer Jessica Cook at Jessica.cook@hawaiicounty.gov.

