Stellantis recalls 1.16M vehicles over rearview camera issue

By David Shepardson / Reuters

REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE / MARCH 11 The logo of Stellantis is seen outside a company building in Chartres-de-Bretagne near Rennes, France.
The logo of Stellantis is seen outside a company building in Chartres-de-Bretagne near Rennes, France.

Chrysler parent Stellantis is recalling 1.16 million vehicles in North America over a problem with software that is preventing rearview cameras from displaying, raising the risk of a crash, the automaker said Tuesday.

The over-the-air software update recall includes 2021-2022 Dodge Durango, 2021-2023 Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Grand Cherokee L, 2022 Ram 1500, 2500, 3500, 2022-2023 Jeep Compass, Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, and Ram Promaster vehicles and covers 1.033 million vehicles in the United States and 126,000 in Canada.

The vehicles’ radio software may be preventing rearview images from displaying, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

A request to accept the update will appear on the media screens of recalled vehicles. Stellantis said the software has already been updated in more than 735,000 vehicles.

The company began studying the issue in October 2023 and the automaker reviewed warranty data, field records, and

customer assistance records.

The automaker said it is unaware of any related injuries or crashes to the recall issue.

