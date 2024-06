The entrance to the former Naval Air Station Barbers Point is seen in 1999. On Wednesday, the City and County of Honolulu took ownership of about 400 acres of land near the installation in Kalaeloa.

Will someone please clarify the use of the 400 acres of former Navy land now owned by the city? We have a critical housing shortage and all I see is the land will be used for recreational purposes. The City and County can’t even take care of the existing park facilities and now it is getting more responsibility? If the city made a 100-acre park, 300 acres could be used for more than 2,500 5,000-square-foot lots with 6,534 square feet being used for roads and landscaping. The infrastructure is already in place and just has to be relocated, then you would actually have people living on the 300 acres and using the 100-acre park.

This is such a horrible waste of an asset and a gross disservice to the people of Hawaii. I sure hope somebody will have the intestinal fortitude to speak up.

Ken Takeya

Kailua

