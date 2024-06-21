Letter: City needs to address tree problem in Mililani

I live behind Lehiwa Drive in Mililani across from the middle school. Along the roadway are several tall trees, as high as 50 feet, adjacent to my property. The tall trees dump a lot of rubbish in my yard as the trade winds blow them on to my house. The rubbish is so bad I have to clean my yard weekly, and have to have someone clean the gutters every six months at a cost of $500.

I contacted the Mililani Town Association and it said the trees are maintained by the City and County of Honolulu. I contacted the city two years ago and it said it will trim the trees, but nothing has been done. Can something be done about it?

Jon Shimamoto

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

