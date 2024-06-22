Letter: Two-state solution is no longer tenable in Gaza

Saturday, June 22, 2024
A letter writer provides a false history of the two-state solution in Palestine (“Horrific Gaza war erodes hope for 2-state solution,” Star-Advertiser, May 30). The UN, working from British mandates, gerrymandered a two-state solution that gave Israel a sliver of land already purchased, settled and made productive by Jews.
Now, 75 years and multiple Arab- initiated wars later, the writer thinks we all can forget about such insults, failures, atrocities, acts of terror and the Oct. 7 massacre, and work out a two-state solution. Sorry, that’s not possible. The intense hatred of Islamists toward non-Muslims should not be underestimated.
Israel must conquer Hamas and Hezbollah, reoccupy Gaza, and cause regime changes in Iran. The Arabs have forfeited a two-state solution.
Mathew Sgan
Makiki
