Letter: Two-state solution is no longer tenable in Gaza

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A letter writer provides a false history of the two-state solution in Palestine (“Horrific Gaza war erodes hope for 2-state solution,” Star-Advertiser, May 30). The UN, working from British mandates, gerrymandered a two-state solution that gave Israel a sliver of land already purchased, settled and made productive by Jews.

Now, 75 years and multiple Arab- initiated wars later, the writer thinks we all can forget about such insults, failures, atrocities, acts of terror and the Oct. 7 massacre, and work out a two-state solution. Sorry, that’s not possible. The intense hatred of Islamists toward non-Muslims should not be underestimated.

Israel must conquer Hamas and Hezbollah, reoccupy Gaza, and cause regime changes in Iran. The Arabs have forfeited a two-state solution.

Mathew Sgan

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter