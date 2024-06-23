Wastewater discharge into Hilo Bay prompts water advisory

A water quality advisory has been issued for Hilo Bay following a discharge from the Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Hawaii Department of Environmental Management reports an estimated 607,000 gallons of non-chlorinated secondary treated effluent discharged from the plant between 8:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to a news release.

The chlorination system failure happened when the chlorine was being replenished. The system was restored at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The state Department of Health was notified.