Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, June 23, 2024 76° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Auxiliary officers can bolster HPD’s ranks

Today

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A Honolulu police officer directs traffic at Alakea and King streets during a power outage on June 13.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

A Honolulu police officer directs traffic at Alakea and King streets during a power outage on June 13.