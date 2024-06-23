Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, June 23, 2024

Hawaii News

Max’s of Manila Restaurant workers compensated for unpaid overtime

By Kacie Yamamoto

Today Updated 10:46 p.m.

JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Maria Rallojay speaks during a news conference at the Hawaii Workers Center headquarters on Friday.
Maria Rallojay speaks during a news conference at the Hawaii Workers Center headquarters on Friday.

JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Sergio Alcubilla, executive director of the Hawaii Workers Center, spoke Friday during a news conference at its headquarters about their win for multiple Max’s of Manila Restaurant workers, who will receive thousands of dollars in owed back wages and damages.
Sergio Alcubilla, executive director of the Hawaii Workers Center, spoke Friday during a news conference at its headquarters about their win for multiple Max’s of Manila Restaurant workers, who will receive thousands of dollars in owed back wages and damages.

