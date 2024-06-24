Column: Fond farewell for aquarium’s longtime coral exhibit

The passing of charismatic animals at zoos and aquariums is always an occasion for sorrow, especially for the thousands of people who have grown to love and learn about them. However, another type of exhibit will soon pass from the scene, and it too deserves a eulogy for its unique history and for inspiring so many people.

The “Edge of the Reef” (EOR) exhibit at the Waikiki Aquarium will soon be demolished. Millie Ng, a volunteer at the Waikiki Aquarium who recognized the value of the EOR, wrote a letter urging that an effort be made to rebuild the exhibit (“Save valuable reef exhibit at aquarium,” Star-Advertiser, April 21). As much as we all want to agree, the EOR has been deteriorating for many years, and it also stands in the way of a much-needed renovation to the aquarium’s water systems; sadly, it is time to go.

The EOR, which was blessed on Oct. 30, 1986, was a pioneering venture. It was one of the first exhibits in the world to showcase a living reef, and possibly the first to do so in an outdoor setting. The Waikiki Aquarium had already made a mark in coral culture in the United States since 1977, but the EOR was a game-changer. It was the first to feature native Hawaiian corals, including rice coral, mound coral and cauliflower coral, in an outdoor exhibit. This was an experimental exhibit, with no assurance of success. In fact, one colleague predicted its failure within six weeks. However, more than 40 years later, the corals and fishes are still thriving, a testament to the EOR’s unique design and concept.

The tidepools at Makapuu inspired the design of the EOR, which was constructed by a team of aquarium staff and contractors. It was a complex system of pumps and pipes, artificial rockwork (created by aquarium staff), educational components and graphics, and landscaping using native Hawaiian coastal plants.

The Edge of the Reef exhibit provided a unique opportunity that no one had anticipated.

On July 29, 1995, the rice corals spawned, marking the beginning of a remarkable annual phenomenon. Every June or July for years thereafter, three or four nights after the new moon, the corals would put on a special show. Aquarium researchers and educators recognized this as a remarkable teaching opportunity and scheduled a special program every year based on this precise spawning schedule.

The evening started in the classroom with a talk about coral biology, and then everyone would head outside with flashlights to patiently wait by the EOR windows. This was a magical experience, sitting in the dark, looking across the water to the bright lights of Waikiki, and waiting in anticipation to see an event that could otherwise only be observed by divers with scuba gear. When the event occurred, it was a sight to behold, with the corals releasing thousands and thousands of egg bundles that floated up to the surface, resembling a snowstorm in reverse.

Over the decades, many community volunteers have worked at the Edge of the Reef, donating their time to help people of all ages get close to living reef animals at the EOR.

Since 1986, at least 9 million people have visited the aquarium, and some kids who visited when the EOR opened probably have families of their own today.

We hope that the Waikiki Aquarium will design and build a new living-reef exhibit that will carry on the legacy of the Edge of the Reef, creating new and even better educational experiences about Hawaiian corals and coral reefs.

RIP, EOR.

Bruce Carlson, now retired, is former director of the Waikiki Aquarium and former director of conservation at the Georgia Aquarium.