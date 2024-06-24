Off the news: Haiku Stairs demolition temporarily halted

Just like the Haiku Stairs itself, the legal battle over whether to dismantle or preserve the stairway keeps on going on and on, twisting and turning.

Last Thursday, a three-judge appellate court panel agreed with preservationists to temporarily halt dismantling work, which was already underway by the city. This Wednesday, the court will hear arguments from both sides on the Friends of Haiku Stairs’ request for a longer injunction. Once again, stay tuned.