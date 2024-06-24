Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, June 24, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Popular North Shore surfer, lifeguard dies after attack by shark

By Allison Schaefers

Today Updated 12:18 a.m.

Editors' Picks

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Charlie Oliveri, Honolulu Ocean Safety assistant chief for operations, left, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Kurt Lager, acting chief, at Sunday’s news conference at Malaekahana Beach.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Charlie Oliveri, Honolulu Ocean Safety assistant chief for operations, left, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Kurt Lager, acting chief, at Sunday’s news conference at Malaekahana Beach.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, a couple stood on the shore Sunday at Malaekahana Beach on Oahu’s North Shore.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Above, a couple stood on the shore Sunday at Malaekahana Beach on Oahu’s North Shore.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, Tamayo Perry and wife Emilia in an undated photo.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

At top, Tamayo Perry and wife Emilia in an undated photo.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Charlie Oliveri, Honolulu Ocean Safety assistant chief for operations, left, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Kurt Lager, acting chief, at Sunday’s news conference at Malaekahana Beach.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, a couple stood on the shore Sunday at Malaekahana Beach on Oahu’s North Shore.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, Tamayo Perry and wife Emilia in an undated photo.
RELATED PHOTO GALLERY