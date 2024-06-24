Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hawaii NewsVital Statistics

Vital Statistics: June 14-20, 2024

June 24, 2024

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, June 14-20

>> Armonte’ Diaz Allen and Elizabeth Danielle Bolin

>> Michelle Elizabeth Anderson and Hunter Douglas Russell

>> Stasia Kalaeloa Nawai­MakaOKalani Andrade and David Ouellet Feleti Jr.

>> Emily Yuen Ling Ball and John Kenneth McDonald

>> Nicole Bly and David Joseph Meisenzahl

>> Jadrien Nicole Byce and Wyatt Walter Kamuela Butterbaugh

>> Victoria Wai Chung Chin and Darian Billy Wyman

>> Brandon Keith Cordle and Karina Nicole Fulton

>> Marshall Chief Delgado and Johnel Laqualla-Ku‘ualoha Walton

>> Rex Bingiyan Dontogan and Sarah Maria Kuppert

>> Reyes Flores Jr. and Briceida Tomas Sanchez

>> Mark Anthony Ford and Nicole Lea Johnson

>> Anthoni Michael Gardner and Kelly Iridian Navarro

>> David Lloyd Gunter and Carolyn Nelson

>> Campbell Leonard Harvey and Shelley Diane Anderson

>> Haley Olivia Heiston and Nicolas Paul VanBenschoten

>> Heather Roxanne Hensic and Scott Lee Edington

>> Lokenani Andrea Hope and David Waldamar Sofa

>> Victor Hou and Cassandra Denise Ibarra-Bautista

>> Audrey Elizabeth-Mi Young Hur and Jordan Christopher McCrary

>> Matthew Fumio Isono and Joan Marie Shutter

>> Jonni Angel Jones and Joseph Patrick Ogle

>> Lukas Kaplan and Victoria Garnet Cox

>> Nancy Margaret Kauhaihao and Howard Hyo Young Kim Jr.

>> Jennifer Kern and Daniel Haller

>> Jared Iakimo Killion and Jaelen Ku‘uonaonakaikamahine Pacheco

>> Christopher John LeBlanc and Gabrielle Elizabeth Ranieri

>> Yu-Chen Lee and Yang Yang

>> Mallory Rose Leguria and Christopher Robert Rivera

>> LaSaundra Janelle Lindsey Booth and Dwight Larue Belcher

>> Tedmund Kupono Maa and Marlene Kaleihoku Kanehailua

>> Alexis Christa Madero and Thomas Dewayne Williams

>> Meredith Jamie McBride and Daniel Charles Pascoe

>> Joshua Gene McConkey and Crystal Lynn Alman

>> Makenna Ruriko McGrann and John Remington Venners

>> Garrett Mathew McMillan and Leslie Ann Brugger

>> Tori Nicole Medina and Nicolas Parker Shaw

>> Ally Lauren Miller and David Maximo Lester Brown

>> Hallie Anna Mitchell and Gary Wayne Minter Jr.

>> Shayna Nichole Moucheron and Tayler Aubrey Mitchell Gorgas

>> Danielle Nicole Mowat and Alexander Zachary Weiss

>> Shawn David Mohei Ohashi and Mallory Renee Pitts

>> Michelle Amber Agustin Oria and Joshua Ancheta Borromeo

>> Kainoa Kalakealoha Karratti Page and Destiny Kamalaniokoaakekuewa Pacheco

>> Jitong Qi and Yuanlu Bai

>> Joshua Daniel Rogic Perez and Aleksandra Lazarevic

>> Joshua Iokepa Shelton and Jachyia Lokelani Kealoha- Keaulana

>> Ashley Marie Stanton and Nicholas Alexander Finkel

>> Monique Ashley Stockdale and Matthew Henry Verkruysse

>> Lisa Ann Watts and Steven Paul Eberhart

>> Jason Badua Yadao and Valerie Diem Dao

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, June 14-20

>> Meilynn Summer Acosta

>> Kamaile Ke‘anuenue Kahakauila Makamae Aina-Frias

>> Eliza-Raziela Mary Talina Napualani Loha Aulelei Aina- Kaawa Mareko

>> Kyle Anois

>> Chansten Kamanaokekai Kamahiai Cabral

>> Kalaya Kay Maile Cazares

>> Durrant Pulama Hero Chevrier

>> Javvan John Kahikikapapanu‘uopu‘uokona Cummings

>> Kaden Thomas Curry

>> Chandler Drew Dalton

>> Kaynan-Luke Kekoaonaali‘i Esperas II

>> Wyatt Kaho‘okele Espinosa

>> Eli Kekua’okalani Foe

>> Beckham Miles Friend

>> Jaxton Richard Tadao Fukunaga

>> Isaac Rafael Gallegos

>> Lucas Sing Ha

>> Henry Eldon Thomas Hamilton

>> Niko Iloha Hammonds

>> Roderick Floyd Hasal III

>> Ciel Federico Valenzuela Julian

>> Madison Ava Kaufman

>> Rene´e Kate Keioshy

>> Camryn Ryleigh Keyes

>> Olivia Lynn Kotchenreuther

>> Amaiya Sueko Kukuna‘okalaipamaina‘opua Kubo-Fujimori

>> Chase Anthony Laniauskas

>> Blayne Keliiahonui Arthur Lima-Po

>> Giana Suzuka Lopez

>> Micah ‘A‘ali‘ikumakani Malepeai

>> Malie’eha’eha O Ka Haku Millie Matsuoka-Thompson

>> Moon Ryze La‘akeamainalani Mejia

>> Tatum Lee Minnich

>> Kilian Mateo Munoz

>> Alexander Russell Osorio Jr.

>> Azariah-Ann Ho‘ouna‘ia Ka Lani Fonoutu-Uhi Vaitogi Patcho-Manupule

>> Scarlett LoCio Fa’atonu Perez

>> Kamanuho‘ohenoikealoha Takeo Phillips-Hirayasu

>> Anthony Ramon Nalei‘O‘Mano O Kualoa Racaza

>> Zackston Richy Rau

>> Marcel Alexandre Rawlins

>> Easton Colby Richardson

>> David Antonio Garcia Santos

>> Jade Yu Segawa

>> Ariana Jade Velazquez

>> Layla-Marie Pohaikealoha Pomaika‘i‘okalani Vidinha

>> Rufus Leander Wellington III

>> Meliana Skye Wolphagen-Fata

>> Ariel Xue

