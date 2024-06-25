Americans seek out cooler destinations for July 4 travel

Heat warnings have made Americans rethink their July 4th travel plans and triggered a rush to cooler vacation spots, data from Booking.com showed.

Coastal destinations and ones that offer aquatic activities have emerged as the top pick with one-third of Americans looking for water-centric vacations, including floating yoga, the travel booking website said in an email to Reuters.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

More than 100 million people across the U.S. were under heat warnings as of Sunday, with cities on the East Coast bracing for record-breaking temperatures as the heat dome causing the dangerous conditions expands to the West Coast.

The scorching temperatures have prompted vacationers to review their plans ahead of the 4th of July holiday, a time when a significant number of Americans tend to travel.

BY THE NUMBERS

Nearly 64% of American travelers indicate that rising local temperatures are influencing them to seek vacation spots with bearable temperatures, data from Booking.com showed.

For the July 3 to July 7 period, Panama City Beach, Florida, experienced a 32% year-over-year increase in searches, while Myrtle Beach in South Carolina saw a 30% rise. These are among other popular locations that have observed similar trends.

CONTEXT

Major U.S. airlines have predicted bumper travel demand for the summer season. United Airlines expects this fourth of July weekend to be its busiest on record and expects to fly an average of 520,000 people every day during the period.

However, data from searches for accommodations demonstrate a heightened interest in various destinations near water, indicating a clear connection with the current heat wave.