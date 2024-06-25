Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 86° Today's Paper

Top News

Brown water advisory issued for Waimea Bay

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 3:09 p.m.

The Hawaii Department of Health has issued a brown water advisory for Waimea Bay on Oahu’s North Shore.

Officials say due to the river opening, stormwater runoff has entered coastal waters at the popular bay, resulting in possible contamination.

“The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and stormwater runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris,” said the department in the alert.

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, the department said, but “if the water is brown stay out.”

Anyone with exposure to brown water should practice good personal hygiene, and follow up with their primary care physician if they have health concerns.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide