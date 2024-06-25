Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Totally Cool ice cream products recalled due to listeria contamination

By Star-Advertiser staff

COURTESY FDA The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has posted a complete list of the recalled products, with best by dates, if available, and lot codes.
The Hawaii Department of Health is alerting residents of Totally Cool Inc. of Maryland’s recall of ice cream and frozen dairy products due to potential listeria contamination.

These products were sold throughout the U.S., according to DOH, and may have been available for sale at supermarkets including Safeway and Whole Foods Market in Hawaii.

They include various brand names including:

>> Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery ice cream cakes; various flavors.

>> Hershey’s ice cream cakes, cones and sandwiches.

>> Jeni’s chocolate silk pie ice cream sandwiches, key lime pie frozen dessert and other products.

>> Yelloh! 4-oz. sundae cones, various flavors.

>> Marco ice cream sandwiches (Dulce de Leche and Vanilla Chai) and ice cream pints. various flavors.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has posted a complete list of the recalled products, with best by dates, if available, and lot codes.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious, and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people or those with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.

Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Symptoms such as fever, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea usually start within two weeks after eating contaminated foods, but can start earlier or later.

No illnesses, to date, have been reported.

Consumers who have these products should discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone exhibiting symptoms after having consumed any of the recalled products should contact their health care provider.

Consumers with questions may contact Totally Cool Inc. at 410-363-7801 during business hours or email regulatory@totallycoolicecream.com.

