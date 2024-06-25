Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis to have surgery, miss Olympics

USA TODAY Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis celebrates in the locker room on June 17.
Kristaps Porzingis plans to undergo surgery on his left leg and return to the Boston Celtics next season, but the operation recovery time rules him out for Latvia in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

“We anticipate surgery will be soon,” Celtics president Brad Stevens said today. “We’ll have more of an update for timeline and recovery after surgery.”

The Celtics released a statement: “Porzingis had hoped to delay surgery until after both the NBA Finals and Latvia’s Olympic campaign, but the injury doesn’t allow for consistent play at the level required for Olympic competition.”

Porzingis, 28, suffered a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

After missing two games, he had five points and one rebound in 16 minutes in the Celtics’ 106-88 championship-clinching victory over the Dallas Mavericks. He had been sidelined 10 games with a calf strain before returning to play the first two games of the Finals.

In his first season with the Celtics since being acquired in a trade with the Washington Wizards, Porzingis averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks across 57 games (all starts) during the regular season.

