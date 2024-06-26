Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Top News

Biden announces process to pardon veterans convicted for gay sex

By Stephanie Kelly and Idrees Ali / Reuters

Today Last updated 7:28 a.m.

Politics

REUTERS/SARAH SILBIGER/FILE PHOTO President Joe Biden signs an executive order that aims to advance equality for LGBTQI+ individuals during a Pride Month event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, in June 2022.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

REUTERS/SARAH SILBIGER/FILE PHOTO

President Joe Biden signs an executive order that aims to advance equality for LGBTQI+ individuals during a Pride Month event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, in June 2022.

WASHINGTON >> President Joe Biden issued a proclamation today that would set in motion a process to pardon U.S. veterans convicted by the military for gay sex, which was illegal until the provision was repealed in late 2013.

The Biden administration estimates that the proclamation could affect thousands of individuals convicted of consensual sexual conduct and who may be eligible for a pardon, senior administration officials said.

“Our Nation’s service members stand on the frontlines of freedom, and risk their lives in order to defend our country,” Biden said in a statement. “Despite their courage and great sacrifice, thousands of LGBTQI+ service members were forced out of the military because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.”

The affected individuals can apply for proof that they may be eligible, and if they receive a certificate of pardon, they can then apply to have their discharge characterization changed, the officials said.

The administration is considering ways to reach out to individuals who might be eligible for the pardon, the officials said.

In late 2013, the U.S. Senate passed a measure that included a repeal of a military ban on consensual sex, defined in Article 125 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice as “unnatural carnal copulation,” according to the ACLU. The Senate sent the measure to former President Barack Obama to sign.

Biden served under Obama as vice president. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Idrees Ali; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide