Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Man, 38, arrested for alleged assault of health care worker

Honolulu police have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree assault and terroristic threatening of an on-duty health care worker in Kailua.

According to a police bulletin, the incident happened at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the Kailua area. The suspect allegedly assaulted the on-duty, 35-year-old male health care worker and threatened to harm his family.

Police arrested the suspect just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. He remains in custody pending an investigation.

