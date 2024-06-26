Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Toyota recalls over 145,000 U.S. vehicles over faulty airbags

By Disha Mishra and Ananta Agarwal / Reuters

Toyota is recalling 145,254 vehicles in the U.S. over side curtain airbags that may deploy improperly, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

In the event of a crash, a side curtain airbag provides a barrier that helps prevent the ejection of the car’s occupant.

However, the NHTSA said that in some Toyota vehicles, the driver’s side curtain airbag may not unroll as intended and could partially deploy outside of an open window.

The recall affects certain 2024 SUVs and hybrids such as Toyota Grand Highlander, Grand Highlander Hybrid, Lexus TX350, TX500 Hybrid and TX550 Hybrid+ vehicles.

The remedy for the issue is under development, said the NHTSA.

