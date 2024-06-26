Letter: Trump taunts U.S. justice system, will get his due

In “The World According to Garp” by John Irving, a dog chained to a truck in an alley is taunted repeatedly by a mean cat aware of the length of the dog’s chain. Each time the dog is challenged he runs full force at the cat until choked by the chain. After many provoking, contemptuous and scornful strides, the cat predictably reappears. But, over time, the barking dog had inched the truck forward and now was almost upon the cat. The startled cat dashes into the street and is killed by a car.

The chained dog is the U.S. justice system, which moves incrementally forward as America progresses toward equality, refining repeatedly the concepts of democracy. Donald Trump is the mean cat, the bully who defies and sneers at legal restraints. Trump is the cheat, the liar, mocking those with principles of honesty, trust and fairness. Trump only serves Trump.

Lori Atrops

Kihei, Maui

