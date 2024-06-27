Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Feds charge 193 people in $2.75 billion health care fraud bust

By Andrew Goudsward and Tyler Clifford / Reuters

The Justice Department has charged 193 people, including 76 doctors, nurses and other medical professionals, with participating in health care fraud schemes worth $2.75 billion, the agency said today.

The government seized more than $231 million in cash, luxury vehicles, gold and other assets in the law enforcement action that spanned 32 federal districts.

Cases include unlawful distribution of millions of pills of Adderall and $146 million in fraudulent drug addiction treatment schemes, the department said in a statement.

