A large tiger shark spotted just outside the Magic Island breakwall today prompted the Honolulu Emergency Services Department to post a shark warning.

The “non-aggressive” 12-foot shark was spotted about 30 yards from the breakwall at Magic Island at Ala Moana Beach Park around noon, according to a bulletin from Honolulu ESD.

Warning signs have been posted. Beachgoers are reminded to always check with lifeguards for the latest ocean conditions.