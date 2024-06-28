Off the news: AG pursues answers from MEMA director

The state Department of the Attorney General (AG) is not letting go of its effort to question Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) director Amos Lonokailua-­Hewett about his 2018 experience in commanding the Maui Fire Department’s response to fires in West Maui, holding that it’s relevant to the investigation into Aug. 8’s devastating Lahaina fire.

The AG filed a motion Monday to counteract a legal maneuver to exempt Lonokailua-­Hewett from questioning, made in a court proceeding on civil suits Maui faces after Aug. 8. It’s not the first incidence of stonewalling. And meanwhile, it appears former MEMA chief Herman Andaya also has yet to be questioned.