Editorial: Expensive rescues must be reduced

Visitors who hike up the hot, dry Diamond Head Summit trail are often unhappily surprised to find that they’ve overestimated their own abilities. Ditto with the Lanikai Pillbox, also managed by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), that challenges with a steep climb in a short distance and a badly eroded path, as well as high sun exposure. And then there’s Koko Crater, managed by the city government, and its more than 1,000 steps up an unshaded incline. Diamond Head takes top “honors” as the outdoor tourist attraction generating the most calls for aid or rescue on Oahu, but this trio have jostled for position over the years.

All these locations need an upgrade in communication between users and the governmental agencies managing them, so that folks prone to get in trouble are adequately informed of the dangers and either dissuaded from an unhappy hike or schooled in safety practices.

Add to the risky list this hike gaining popularity since 2022: A path through DLNR-managed forest reserve to Lulumahu Falls. This trail in a restricted watershed requires a day-use permit — but DLNR reports that many hikers ignore the requirement. The hike itself involves an uphill climb, stream crossings and a branching trail; calls for rescue generally result from slips and falls or hikers who get lost.

At Diamond Head, most hikers are visitors from out of state who don’t realize just how hot and physically challenging it can be, according to the DLNR’s Curt Cottrell, who oversees state parks. Hiking under a beating sun risks overheating or dehydration, not to mention sunburn, and these become more likely if hikers don’t take enough water or protect themselves from excessive sun exposure.

The 0.8-mile hike to Diamond Head’s summit involves an elevation gain of 560 feet — which takes as much energy as climbing 60 stories up the Empire State Building, says Hawaiian Trail and Mountain Corp. member Ralph Valentino. It is not a climb for an unfit, unprepared hiker.

Honolulu Emergency Services (EMS) Director Jim Ireland says the most calls for EMS personnel come from Diamond Head and Koko Crater, with complaints of chest pains, dehydration, heat exhaustion or shortness of breath. Plenty of twisted ankles, sprains and knee injuries also occur on all four trails, whether from tripping or slipping, or improper footwear — or both.

Valentino properly suggests clearer messaging on the exertion required — and the physical stress that can cause — could prevent mishaps. As Ireland says, “It’s people who probably either weren’t in a good enough condition to do the hike to begin with or didn’t prepare themselves properly.”

DLNR’s State Parks Division published an online safety video on Diamond Head earlier this year, explaining that people can exceed their limitations; it’s considering whether the video could be played at Diamond Head’s visitor center or shared when people make online reservations. Why not both? This simple step should be implemented ASAP, with summer now here and drawing more visitors to Hawaii’s great outdoors.

Officials agree on common-sense precautions: stay out of the sun during the hottest times; bring adequate water; wear sunscreen or protective clothing; and carry a fully charged cellphone. And wear proper shoes suited for trail-running or hiking. This advice should be posted at trail heads, on social media and on agency sites detailing rules for access.

Aaron Lowe, Oahu trails and access specialist for the DLNR, credits social media posts for boosting Lulumahu’s popularity. That suggests using social media to broadcast the dangers of, and requirements for, using a trail would also be effective.

Another area that needs improvement is enforcing permit rules. Lowe expects the state will consider reservations to limit hikes at Lulumahu and Lanikai Pillbox trails; at these sites, gated trails (or parking) that opens only for permit-holders could be useful.

Preventative and creative education would be far less costly than rescue and treatment, benefiting public agencies and unschooled hikers alike.