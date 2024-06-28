Kokua Line: Why is there a fence on Diamond Head?

Question: There is a big fence put up on the Ewa slopes of Diamond Head, makai of the new culinary school. What is this fence for, and what is the area that is cordoned off?

Answer: You are one of several readers suddenly noticing this fence, with others asking how long it’s been there, whether it was legally constructed and whether it’s permanent.

The fence was built in 2020 for the Honolulu Board of Water Supply to enclose BWS property and infrastructure. “We have a reservoir in the area. It is for safety and security,” BWS spokesperson Kathleen M. Elliott- Pahinui said Thursday in an email. The fence is permitted and permanent, she said, and likely is attracting attention now because concealing foliage was cut back so the fence can be repainted. It will become less noticeable over time, she said. Here’s more information from Elliott-Pahinui:

“The fence was constructed in the Spring of 2020. We were contacted by the Diamond Head Neighborhood Board No. 5 about the visibility of the fence and what could we do to minimize it. We worked closely with the board and the Outdoor Circle (as well as others, including elected officials) to come up with a solution.

“We did an Environmental Assessment, and ultimately decided we would do camouflage paint to help blend the fencing in more. We will also be planting native flora to help hide it. We did a mailing to the adjacent residents in the area as well as presentations to the Diamond Head Neighborhood Board No. 5 and a field trip with board members and the Outdoor Circle. We generally do monthly updates to the board and will continue to do so until the project is completed.

“In the time between May 2020 and now, the existing foliage grew up and when we had to cut it back to paint the fence and install irrigation for the plants, it became much more visible again. Once the painting is done, the plants are in and growing, the fence will recede from view.

“We appreciate the community’s patience as we work on this project. We expect to have it done in the latter part of this year.”

Diamond Head Neighborhood Board No. 5 also includes Kapahulu and St. Louis Heights.

Your question inspired us to look up the nearby culinary school, which, according to its website, is preparing to launch a new workforce development program. Kapiolani Community College, the Culinary Institute of the Pacific and the Culinary Institute of America will collaborate on classes this fall “designed for both professional chefs and people aspiring to join the food-service and hospitality workforce,” it said.

Auwe

The situation with homeless camps on Ka- piolani Boulevard and in Makiki Stream is out of control. How did we get to this low point? We cannot accept that people will live on the streets. It’s not right for any of us. — A reader

Mahalo

This is a big mahalo and thank you very much for everyone who helped me after I took a nasty spill at the Honolulu airport on May 24. First, I want to thank employees at Hawaiian Airlines and all the rest of the people who helped me get back on my chair. Then they called the ambulance, and I want to thank the ambulance crew. They took me to Pali Momi Medical Center. I also want to thank the employees of Pali Momi, especially on the sixth floor. The next day I had surgery, and two days later I was transferred to the Rehab Hospital of the Pacific, the one by Kuakini hospital, where I stayed for another 11 or 12 days. Thank you very much to all the employees at the rehab center. I was on the second floor. I’m home now, resting and recuperating and feeling very grateful for all the care I received. — Dennis

