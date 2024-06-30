Letter: Neither candidate fit for presidency now

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, left, during the debate at CNN’s studios in Atlanta.

The debate showed to me, at least, that neither candidate should be elected this November.

God bless Joe Biden, but he had way too many awkward moments. Sadly, he did not instill much confidence, but that does not take away a single thing for all he has done, and his dedication.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, is a president of obfuscation, and screams only what he feels expedient. Period. Whatever will get him reelected. The fact checkers will have strokes trying to navigate through all the falsehoods that came from his mouth.

The Republicans will obviously need to stick with Trump, who clearly dominated the debate — though I honestly believe most good Republicans wish like heck they had a more trustworthy candidate. I wish they had, so I could seriously consider him or her. I vote for the person, not the party each year.

Jim Kennedy

Ewa Beach

