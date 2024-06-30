Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, June 30, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Hawaii NewsHawaii Real Estate Sales

Hawaii Real Estate Sales: April 22-26, 2024

Today Last updated 8:47 p.m.

For The Week Of April 22-26
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa
99 1831 Aiea Heights Dr 4/25/24 $1,187,337
99 525 Iwaiwa St 4/24/24 $1,030,000
99 575 Auhau Pl 4/26/24 $972,000
Aina Haina
5118 Kalanianaole Hwy 4/23/24 $1,300,000
Airport/Mapunapuna
909 Ala Lilikoi St Apt 503 4/22/24 $239,000
3045 Ala Napuaa Pl Apt 1113 4/25/24 $314,150
3075 Ala Poha Pl Apt 612 4/23/24 $710,000
1575 Ala Noni Pl 4/25/24 $1,750,000
Ala Moana
1416 Kapiolani Blvd #1101 4/22/24 $2,000,000
1416 Kapiolani Blvd #1403 4/23/24 $750,000
1416 Kapiolani Blvd #2006 4/23/24 $978,000
1650 Kanunu St Apt 701 4/26/24 $223,000
1848 Kahakai Dr Apt 2204 4/26/24 $505,000
410 Atkinson Dr #941 4/23/24 $165,000
410 Atkinson Dr #1345 4/24/24 $173,000
Ewa, Kapolei
91 940 Akaholo St 4/26/24 $795,000
91 2105 Kaioli St # 23/2302 4/26/24 $589,000
91 1019 Puaniu St Apt 25/U 4/22/24 $560,000
91 111 Manokihikihi Way 4/22/24 $875,000
92 1001 Aliinui Dr Apt 5C 4/25/24 $1,348,000
92 1538 Aliinui Dr # 1003 4/26/24 $868,500
92 1475 B Aliinui Dr Apt 20/B 4/25/24 $1,028,000
91 1541 Keonekapu St 4/26/24 $880,000
91 213 Keonekapu Pl 4/26/24 $810,000
91 1093 Leleoi St # 33 4/24/24 $750,000
91 212 Puni Pl # 37 4/23/24 $720,000
91 1535 Wahane St 4/26/24 $1,135,000
91 1031 E Kaimalie St Apt 4E1 4/26/24 $670,000
91 1049 Kaikane St 4/22/24 $1,040,000
91 6518 Kapolei Pkwy 4/25/24 $895,000
91 2220 Kaiwawalo St #13/1304 4/24/24 $850,000
91 1200 Keaunui Dr Apt 13 4/23/24 $845,000
91 1115 Waikapuna St 4/22/24 $1,010,000
91 1212 Kaiokia St 4/26/24 $1,267,000
1101 Kukulu St 55 4/22/24 $903,000
91 1190 Kai Kukuma St 4/24/24 $1,120,000
91-1381 Hoomahua St 4/26/24 $874,000
91-1841 Kohanahana Loop 4/23/24 $1,011,170
91-1855 Kohanahana Loop 4/26/24 $1,020,220
Haleiwa
66 667 Haleiwa Rd # 6 4/23/24 $975,000
Hawaii Kai
500 Lunalilo Home Rd Apt 22N 4/25/24 $819,000
520 Lunalilo Home Rd # ER117 4/22/24 $2,750,000
7130 Hawaii Kai Dr Apt 114 4/24/24 $635,000
7243 Pulehu St 4/24/24 $1,310,000
585 Hahaione St Apt C/102 4/24/24 $618,000
1054 Kamaole St 4/26/24 $1,423,000
848 Kealahou St 4/26/24 $1,200,000
Heeia
46 232 Kahuhipa St Apt F/102 4/22/24 $495,000
46 1067 Emepela Way # 2/A 4/22/24 $599,000
Kaaawa
51 158 Kaaawa Park Ln # 17 4/26/24 $910,000
Kahaluu
47 720 Lamalama Pl 4/24/24 $1,600,000
Kailua
1239 Ulupalakua St 4/26/24 $1,525,000
1469 Humuwili Pl 4/23/24 $1,525,000
1440 A Auwaiku St 4/26/24 $2,190,000
233 Akiohala St 4/22/24 $1,350,000
119 Haokea Dr 4/24/24 $2,350,000
567 Kaneapu Pl 4/25/24 $1,900,000
824 F N Kalaheo Ave 4/26/24 $2,800,000
742 Maluniu Ave 4/22/24 $1,665,000
904 Kaipii St 4/22/24 $1,743,000
 

Kakaako
920 Ward Ave Apt 4/E 4/24/24 $571,500
801 S King St Apt 3703 4/22/24 $660,000
888 Kapiolani Blvd # 3303 4/26/24 $1,200,000
801 S Kapiolani Blvd # 4124 4/25/24 $800,000
801 S Kapiolani St 4221 4/22/24 $860,000
600 Queen St Apt 3606 4/26/24 $812,000
615 Keawe St 601 4/24/24 $324,600
615 Keawe St 602 4/24/24 $324,600
615 Keawe St 702 4/24/24 $327,600
615 Keawe St 805 4/24/24 $583,100
615 Keawe St 901 4/23/24 $333,600
615 Keawe St 906 4/26/24 $594,100
615 Keawe St 1206 4/24/24 $606,100
615 Keawe St 1303 4/22/24 $633,100
615 Keawe St 1507 4/23/24 $646,100
615 Keawe St 1606 4/26/24 $641,100
615 Keawe St 1704 4/24/24 $417,000
615 Keawe St 1801 4/26/24 $459,400
615 Keawe St 1807 4/23/24 $699,000
615 Keawe St 1901 4/22/24 $464,900
615 Keawe St 2106 4/22/24 $717,000
615 Keawe St 2201 4/26/24 $474,900
615 Keawe St 2206 4/25/24 $698,000
615 Keawe St 2302 4/26/24 $473,900
615 Keawe St 2306 4/22/24 $729,000
615 Keawe St 2308 4/22/24 $779,000
615 Keawe St 2401 4/23/24 $478,900
615 Keawe St 2408 4/22/24 $785,000
615 Keawe St 2501 4/24/24 $481,400
615 Keawe St 2504 4/25/24 $475,900
615 Keawe St 2606 4/24/24 $773,000
615 Keawe St 2608 4/26/24 $768,000
615 Keawe St 2707 4/23/24 $800,000
615 Keawe St 2902 4/23/24 $485,000
615 Keawe St 2908 4/25/24 $818,000
615 Keawe St 3102 4/26/24 $487,900
615 Keawe St 3302 4/25/24 $491,400
615 Keawe St 3303 4/25/24 $816,000
615 Keawe St 3403 4/22/24 $816,500
615 Keawe St 3501 4/25/24 $496,900
615 Keawe St 3504 4/23/24 $491,400
615 Keawe St 3704 4/23/24 $495,900
615 Keawe St 3706 4/22/24 $850,500
615 Keawe St 3708 4/25/24 $869,500
615 Keawe St 3801 4/22/24 $500,400
615 Keawe St 3903 4/22/24 $849,000
615 Keawe St 3904 4/22/24 $499,000
615 Keawe St 4001 4/25/24 $515,000
615 Keawe St 4106 4/22/24 $875,500
425 S St Mauka/2502 4/22/24 $630,000
1001 Queen St Apt 2709 4/22/24 $830,000
1001 Queen St Apt 3112 4/24/24 $1,430,000
987 Queen St Apt 3506 4/25/24 $610,000
1000 Queen St 905 4/26/24 $700,000
1009 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 4501 4/26/24 $800,000
1288 Kapiolani Blvd # I-705 4/25/24 $640,000
Kalihi Valley
1539 Kalaepaa Dr 4/25/24 $1,075,000
3007 Numana Rd 4/23/24 $850,000
3031 Nihi St Apt D/5 4/26/24 $695,000
Kaneohe
45 610 Haamaile St 4/25/24 $500,000
Kapahulu
3131 Pualei Cir Apt 5 4/24/24 $620,000
Kapalama
1109 Kokea St # I/304 4/25/24 $450,000
Kawela Bay
57 077 Eleku Kuilima Pl # 14/145 4/22/24 $1,000,000
57 101 W Kuilima Loop # 8/72C 4/26/24 $2,050,000
Kuliouou
248 Elelupe Rd 4/22/24 $1,950,000
Liliha
1720 Huna St # A/18 4/26/24 $270,000
Lower Kalihi
835 Puuhale Rd Apt 101 4/24/24 $400,000
Lower Manoa
1621 Dole St Apt 103 4/23/24 $431,000
2036 Clement St 4/24/24 $1,000,000
Makaha
84 710 Kili Dr Apt D/713 4/23/24 $205,000
84 740 Kili Dr Apt G/725 4/25/24 $199,200
84 575 Kili Dr Unit 199B 4/23/24 $289,000
84 633 Upena St 4/26/24 $2,250,000
84 561 Manuku St 4/26/24 $610,000
84 809 Maiola St # 90 4/22/24 $1,570,000
Makakilo, Ewa Beach
92 932 Palailai St Apt 82 4/24/24 $705,000
Makiki
1750 Kalakaua Ave #1308 4/22/24 $280,000
1750 Kalakaua Ave #3501 4/22/24 $235,000
1114 Punahou St Apt 9B 4/26/24 $475,000
1513 Enos Ln 4/25/24 $1,600,000
1069 Spencer St Apt 901 4/22/24 $420,000
1571 Piikoi St Apt 802 4/24/24 $210,000
1717 Mott-Smith Dr Apt 2407, 4/22/24 $510,000
1624 Liholiho St 4/22/24 $2,600,000
Mccully
500 University Ave Apt 1809 4/22/24 $630,000
2754 Kuilei St Apt 804 4/26/24 $510,000
2525 Date St Apt 3705 4/24/24 $419,000
583 Kamoku St Apt DH/3003 4/26/24 $680,000
Mililani, Waipio
95 510 Wikao St Apt A/101 4/24/24 $560,000
95 2039 Waikalani Pl Apt C/301 4/26/24 $430,000
95 273 Waikalani Dr Apt D/1204 4/25/24 $439,000
95 439 Kaawela Pl 4/25/24 $237,950
95 100 424 Kipapa Dr 4/25/24 $715,000
95 111 Paikauhale Pl 4/22/24 $1,072,500
95 1050 A Ainamakua Dr # 81 4/23/24 $810,000
95 1008 Malielie St 4/26/24 $1,400,000
95 217 Ulahea Pl 4/26/24 $899,000
95 220 Hoaluhi Pl 4/25/24 $1,500,000
Mokuleia
68 055 Akule St Apt 503 4/24/24 $320,000
Nanakuli, Maili
87 1950 Pakeke St Apt D 4/22/24 $575,000
87 1009 Huamoa St 4/23/24 $600,000
87 1691 Wehiwehi St 4/23/24 $800,000
Niu Valley
550 Puuikena Dr 4/26/24 $2,980,000
Nuuanu
775 Kinalau Pl Apt 403 4/23/24 $350,000
204 Huali St 4/24/24 $718,000
1818 Whiting St 4/26/24 $940,000
Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights
1634 Paula Dr 4/22/24 $2,200,000
1501 Saint Louis Dr 4/22/24 $1,023,750
1324 Saint Louis Dr 4/25/24 $1,175,000
2934 Dole St 4/25/24 $1,450,000
1404 Kaminaka Dr 4/26/24 $1,703,000
Pearl City
1060 Kamehameha Hwy Apt 1805A 4/26/24 $268,000
953 Puu Kula Dr 4/22/24 $900,000
857 Nanakai Pl 4/22/24 $1,040,999
1368 Hoohui St 4/26/24 $918,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
98 1459 Kaahumanu St Apt B/208 4/22/24 $650,000
98 711 Iho Pl # 3/1001 4/24/24 $490,000
98 401 Kaonohi St # 23/1 4/25/24 $550,000
Punaluu
53 567 Kamehameha Hwy
Apt Main/514 4/24/24 $525,000
Puunui Alewa Heights
2418 Rooke Ave 4/26/24 $1,100,000
 

Sand Island Access
720 McNeill St # C217A 4/22/24 $385,000
Sunset Beach, Pupukea
59 225 B Ke Nui Rd 4/22/24 $2,025,000
Wahiawa
330 Thomas St 4/26/24 $663,000
Waialae, Kahala
5576 Poola St 4/26/24 $2,450,000
Waianae
85 933 Bayview St Apt 414 4/24/24 $149,999
Waialua
67 423 Kekauwa St 4/23/24 $130,000
Waikiki
255 Beach Walk # 64 4/22/24 $490,000
2045 Kalakaua Ave Apt 206 4/23/24 $650,000
1925 Kalakaua Ave Apt 2206 4/22/24 $440,000
1925 Kalakaua Ave Apt 2606 4/26/24 $420,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1114 4/23/24 $793,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1542 4/24/24 $770,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1809 4/26/24 $143,640
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1904 4/22/24 $190,703
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2102 4/26/24 $129,816
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3809 4/22/24 $143,640
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3903 4/25/24 $129,816
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 811 4/22/24 $143,640
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1219 4/23/24 $143,640
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2111 4/22/24 $190,703
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2312 4/26/24 $129,816
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2412 4/26/24 $129,816
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2619 4/24/24 $143,640
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2717 4/22/24 $129,816
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3514 4/24/24 $190,703
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 4018 4/22/24 $129,816
1717 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 1203 4/26/24 $485,000
2211 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 1003 4/26/24 $370,000
2345 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 804 4/24/24 $330,000
445 Seaside Ave Apt 1819 4/25/24 $325,000
445 Seaside Ave Apt 3311 4/22/24 $410,000
2440 Kuhio Ave Apt 1103 4/22/24 $435,000
2440 Kuhio Ave #1708 4/24/24 $429,000
2421 Tusitala St Apt 504 4/26/24 $355,000
2415 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 708 4/24/24 $500,000
201 Ohua Ave
Mauka #2507,1206 4/23/24 $100,000
201 Ohua Ave # Mauka/3712 4/23/24 $100,000
2500 Kalakaua Ave Apt 2203 4/24/24 $1,200,000
240 Makee Rd PH B 4/23/24 $2,600,000
Waimea Bay
61 565 Pohaku Loa Way 4/22/24 $6,500,000
Waipahu
94 824 Lumiauau St Apt W/103 4/22/24 $720,000
94 602 Lumiaina St # V204 4/25/24 $540,000
94 1009 A Maiau St # 161 4/24/24 $1,140,000
94 965 Awanei St 4/24/24 $1,210,000
94 245 Leowahine St # 133 4/26/24 $260,000
94 552 Mahinahou St 4/26/24 $950,000
Whitmore Village
1226 Nani Ihi Ave 4/22/24 $692,000
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide