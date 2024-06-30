Hawaii Real Estate Sales: April 22-26, 2024
|For The Week Of April 22-26
|Derived from state conveyance tax data.
|Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|99 1831 Aiea Heights Dr
|4/25/24
|$1,187,337
|99 525 Iwaiwa St
|4/24/24
|$1,030,000
|99 575 Auhau Pl
|4/26/24
|$972,000
|Aina Haina
|5118 Kalanianaole Hwy
|4/23/24
|$1,300,000
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|909 Ala Lilikoi St Apt 503
|4/22/24
|$239,000
|3045 Ala Napuaa Pl Apt 1113
|4/25/24
|$314,150
|3075 Ala Poha Pl Apt 612
|4/23/24
|$710,000
|1575 Ala Noni Pl
|4/25/24
|$1,750,000
|Ala Moana
|1416 Kapiolani Blvd #1101
|4/22/24
|$2,000,000
|1416 Kapiolani Blvd #1403
|4/23/24
|$750,000
|1416 Kapiolani Blvd #2006
|4/23/24
|$978,000
|1650 Kanunu St Apt 701
|4/26/24
|$223,000
|1848 Kahakai Dr Apt 2204
|4/26/24
|$505,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #941
|4/23/24
|$165,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #1345
|4/24/24
|$173,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91 940 Akaholo St
|4/26/24
|$795,000
|91 2105 Kaioli St # 23/2302
|4/26/24
|$589,000
|91 1019 Puaniu St Apt 25/U
|4/22/24
|$560,000
|91 111 Manokihikihi Way
|4/22/24
|$875,000
|92 1001 Aliinui Dr Apt 5C
|4/25/24
|$1,348,000
|92 1538 Aliinui Dr # 1003
|4/26/24
|$868,500
|92 1475 B Aliinui Dr Apt 20/B
|4/25/24
|$1,028,000
|91 1541 Keonekapu St
|4/26/24
|$880,000
|91 213 Keonekapu Pl
|4/26/24
|$810,000
|91 1093 Leleoi St # 33
|4/24/24
|$750,000
|91 212 Puni Pl # 37
|4/23/24
|$720,000
|91 1535 Wahane St
|4/26/24
|$1,135,000
|91 1031 E Kaimalie St Apt 4E1
|4/26/24
|$670,000
|91 1049 Kaikane St
|4/22/24
|$1,040,000
|91 6518 Kapolei Pkwy
|4/25/24
|$895,000
|91 2220 Kaiwawalo St #13/1304
|4/24/24
|$850,000
|91 1200 Keaunui Dr Apt 13
|4/23/24
|$845,000
|91 1115 Waikapuna St
|4/22/24
|$1,010,000
|91 1212 Kaiokia St
|4/26/24
|$1,267,000
|1101 Kukulu St 55
|4/22/24
|$903,000
|91 1190 Kai Kukuma St
|4/24/24
|$1,120,000
|91-1381 Hoomahua St
|4/26/24
|$874,000
|91-1841 Kohanahana Loop
|4/23/24
|$1,011,170
|91-1855 Kohanahana Loop
|4/26/24
|$1,020,220
|Haleiwa
|66 667 Haleiwa Rd # 6
|4/23/24
|$975,000
|Hawaii Kai
|500 Lunalilo Home Rd Apt 22N
|4/25/24
|$819,000
|520 Lunalilo Home Rd # ER117
|4/22/24
|$2,750,000
|7130 Hawaii Kai Dr Apt 114
|4/24/24
|$635,000
|7243 Pulehu St
|4/24/24
|$1,310,000
|585 Hahaione St Apt C/102
|4/24/24
|$618,000
|1054 Kamaole St
|4/26/24
|$1,423,000
|848 Kealahou St
|4/26/24
|$1,200,000
|Heeia
|46 232 Kahuhipa St Apt F/102
|4/22/24
|$495,000
|46 1067 Emepela Way # 2/A
|4/22/24
|$599,000
|Kaaawa
|51 158 Kaaawa Park Ln # 17
|4/26/24
|$910,000
|Kahaluu
|47 720 Lamalama Pl
|4/24/24
|$1,600,000
|Kailua
|1239 Ulupalakua St
|4/26/24
|$1,525,000
|1469 Humuwili Pl
|4/23/24
|$1,525,000
|1440 A Auwaiku St
|4/26/24
|$2,190,000
|233 Akiohala St
|4/22/24
|$1,350,000
|119 Haokea Dr
|4/24/24
|$2,350,000
|567 Kaneapu Pl
|4/25/24
|$1,900,000
|824 F N Kalaheo Ave
|4/26/24
|$2,800,000
|742 Maluniu Ave
|4/22/24
|$1,665,000
|904 Kaipii St
|4/22/24
|$1,743,000
|
Kakaako
|920 Ward Ave Apt 4/E
|4/24/24
|$571,500
|801 S King St Apt 3703
|4/22/24
|$660,000
|888 Kapiolani Blvd # 3303
|4/26/24
|$1,200,000
|801 S Kapiolani Blvd # 4124
|4/25/24
|$800,000
|801 S Kapiolani St 4221
|4/22/24
|$860,000
|600 Queen St Apt 3606
|4/26/24
|$812,000
|615 Keawe St 601
|4/24/24
|$324,600
|615 Keawe St 602
|4/24/24
|$324,600
|615 Keawe St 702
|4/24/24
|$327,600
|615 Keawe St 805
|4/24/24
|$583,100
|615 Keawe St 901
|4/23/24
|$333,600
|615 Keawe St 906
|4/26/24
|$594,100
|615 Keawe St 1206
|4/24/24
|$606,100
|615 Keawe St 1303
|4/22/24
|$633,100
|615 Keawe St 1507
|4/23/24
|$646,100
|615 Keawe St 1606
|4/26/24
|$641,100
|615 Keawe St 1704
|4/24/24
|$417,000
|615 Keawe St 1801
|4/26/24
|$459,400
|615 Keawe St 1807
|4/23/24
|$699,000
|615 Keawe St 1901
|4/22/24
|$464,900
|615 Keawe St 2106
|4/22/24
|$717,000
|615 Keawe St 2201
|4/26/24
|$474,900
|615 Keawe St 2206
|4/25/24
|$698,000
|615 Keawe St 2302
|4/26/24
|$473,900
|615 Keawe St 2306
|4/22/24
|$729,000
|615 Keawe St 2308
|4/22/24
|$779,000
|615 Keawe St 2401
|4/23/24
|$478,900
|615 Keawe St 2408
|4/22/24
|$785,000
|615 Keawe St 2501
|4/24/24
|$481,400
|615 Keawe St 2504
|4/25/24
|$475,900
|615 Keawe St 2606
|4/24/24
|$773,000
|615 Keawe St 2608
|4/26/24
|$768,000
|615 Keawe St 2707
|4/23/24
|$800,000
|615 Keawe St 2902
|4/23/24
|$485,000
|615 Keawe St 2908
|4/25/24
|$818,000
|615 Keawe St 3102
|4/26/24
|$487,900
|615 Keawe St 3302
|4/25/24
|$491,400
|615 Keawe St 3303
|4/25/24
|$816,000
|615 Keawe St 3403
|4/22/24
|$816,500
|615 Keawe St 3501
|4/25/24
|$496,900
|615 Keawe St 3504
|4/23/24
|$491,400
|615 Keawe St 3704
|4/23/24
|$495,900
|615 Keawe St 3706
|4/22/24
|$850,500
|615 Keawe St 3708
|4/25/24
|$869,500
|615 Keawe St 3801
|4/22/24
|$500,400
|615 Keawe St 3903
|4/22/24
|$849,000
|615 Keawe St 3904
|4/22/24
|$499,000
|615 Keawe St 4001
|4/25/24
|$515,000
|615 Keawe St 4106
|4/22/24
|$875,500
|425 S St Mauka/2502
|4/22/24
|$630,000
|1001 Queen St Apt 2709
|4/22/24
|$830,000
|1001 Queen St Apt 3112
|4/24/24
|$1,430,000
|987 Queen St Apt 3506
|4/25/24
|$610,000
|1000 Queen St 905
|4/26/24
|$700,000
|1009 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 4501
|4/26/24
|$800,000
|1288 Kapiolani Blvd # I-705
|4/25/24
|$640,000
|Kalihi Valley
|1539 Kalaepaa Dr
|4/25/24
|$1,075,000
|3007 Numana Rd
|4/23/24
|$850,000
|3031 Nihi St Apt D/5
|4/26/24
|$695,000
|Kaneohe
|45 610 Haamaile St
|4/25/24
|$500,000
|Kapahulu
|3131 Pualei Cir Apt 5
|4/24/24
|$620,000
|Kapalama
|1109 Kokea St # I/304
|4/25/24
|$450,000
|Kawela Bay
|57 077 Eleku Kuilima Pl # 14/145
|4/22/24
|$1,000,000
|57 101 W Kuilima Loop # 8/72C
|4/26/24
|$2,050,000
|Kuliouou
|248 Elelupe Rd
|4/22/24
|$1,950,000
|Liliha
|1720 Huna St # A/18
|4/26/24
|$270,000
|Lower Kalihi
|835 Puuhale Rd Apt 101
|4/24/24
|$400,000
|Lower Manoa
|1621 Dole St Apt 103
|4/23/24
|$431,000
|2036 Clement St
|4/24/24
|$1,000,000
|Makaha
|84 710 Kili Dr Apt D/713
|4/23/24
|$205,000
|84 740 Kili Dr Apt G/725
|4/25/24
|$199,200
|84 575 Kili Dr Unit 199B
|4/23/24
|$289,000
|84 633 Upena St
|4/26/24
|$2,250,000
|84 561 Manuku St
|4/26/24
|$610,000
|84 809 Maiola St # 90
|4/22/24
|$1,570,000
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92 932 Palailai St Apt 82
|4/24/24
|$705,000
|Makiki
|1750 Kalakaua Ave #1308
|4/22/24
|$280,000
|1750 Kalakaua Ave #3501
|4/22/24
|$235,000
|1114 Punahou St Apt 9B
|4/26/24
|$475,000
|1513 Enos Ln
|4/25/24
|$1,600,000
|1069 Spencer St Apt 901
|4/22/24
|$420,000
|1571 Piikoi St Apt 802
|4/24/24
|$210,000
|1717 Mott-Smith Dr Apt 2407,
|4/22/24
|$510,000
|1624 Liholiho St
|4/22/24
|$2,600,000
|Mccully
|500 University Ave Apt 1809
|4/22/24
|$630,000
|2754 Kuilei St Apt 804
|4/26/24
|$510,000
|2525 Date St Apt 3705
|4/24/24
|$419,000
|583 Kamoku St Apt DH/3003
|4/26/24
|$680,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95 510 Wikao St Apt A/101
|4/24/24
|$560,000
|95 2039 Waikalani Pl Apt C/301
|4/26/24
|$430,000
|95 273 Waikalani Dr Apt D/1204
|4/25/24
|$439,000
|95 439 Kaawela Pl
|4/25/24
|$237,950
|95 100 424 Kipapa Dr
|4/25/24
|$715,000
|95 111 Paikauhale Pl
|4/22/24
|$1,072,500
|95 1050 A Ainamakua Dr # 81
|4/23/24
|$810,000
|95 1008 Malielie St
|4/26/24
|$1,400,000
|95 217 Ulahea Pl
|4/26/24
|$899,000
|95 220 Hoaluhi Pl
|4/25/24
|$1,500,000
|Mokuleia
|68 055 Akule St Apt 503
|4/24/24
|$320,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87 1950 Pakeke St Apt D
|4/22/24
|$575,000
|87 1009 Huamoa St
|4/23/24
|$600,000
|87 1691 Wehiwehi St
|4/23/24
|$800,000
|Niu Valley
|550 Puuikena Dr
|4/26/24
|$2,980,000
|Nuuanu
|775 Kinalau Pl Apt 403
|4/23/24
|$350,000
|204 Huali St
|4/24/24
|$718,000
|1818 Whiting St
|4/26/24
|$940,000
|Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights
|1634 Paula Dr
|4/22/24
|$2,200,000
|1501 Saint Louis Dr
|4/22/24
|$1,023,750
|1324 Saint Louis Dr
|4/25/24
|$1,175,000
|2934 Dole St
|4/25/24
|$1,450,000
|1404 Kaminaka Dr
|4/26/24
|$1,703,000
|Pearl City
|1060 Kamehameha Hwy Apt 1805A
|4/26/24
|$268,000
|953 Puu Kula Dr
|4/22/24
|$900,000
|857 Nanakai Pl
|4/22/24
|$1,040,999
|1368 Hoohui St
|4/26/24
|$918,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98 1459 Kaahumanu St Apt B/208
|4/22/24
|$650,000
|98 711 Iho Pl # 3/1001
|4/24/24
|$490,000
|98 401 Kaonohi St # 23/1
|4/25/24
|$550,000
|Punaluu
|53 567 Kamehameha Hwy
|Apt Main/514
|4/24/24
|$525,000
|Puunui Alewa Heights
|2418 Rooke Ave
|4/26/24
|$1,100,000
|
Sand Island Access
|720 McNeill St # C217A
|4/22/24
|$385,000
|Sunset Beach, Pupukea
|59 225 B Ke Nui Rd
|4/22/24
|$2,025,000
|Wahiawa
|330 Thomas St
|4/26/24
|$663,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|5576 Poola St
|4/26/24
|$2,450,000
|Waianae
|85 933 Bayview St Apt 414
|4/24/24
|$149,999
|Waialua
|67 423 Kekauwa St
|4/23/24
|$130,000
|Waikiki
|255 Beach Walk # 64
|4/22/24
|$490,000
|2045 Kalakaua Ave Apt 206
|4/23/24
|$650,000
|1925 Kalakaua Ave Apt 2206
|4/22/24
|$440,000
|1925 Kalakaua Ave Apt 2606
|4/26/24
|$420,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1114
|4/23/24
|$793,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1542
|4/24/24
|$770,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1809
|4/26/24
|$143,640
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1904
|4/22/24
|$190,703
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2102
|4/26/24
|$129,816
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3809
|4/22/24
|$143,640
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3903
|4/25/24
|$129,816
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 811
|4/22/24
|$143,640
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1219
|4/23/24
|$143,640
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2111
|4/22/24
|$190,703
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2312
|4/26/24
|$129,816
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2412
|4/26/24
|$129,816
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2619
|4/24/24
|$143,640
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2717
|4/22/24
|$129,816
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3514
|4/24/24
|$190,703
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 4018
|4/22/24
|$129,816
|1717 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 1203
|4/26/24
|$485,000
|2211 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 1003
|4/26/24
|$370,000
|2345 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 804
|4/24/24
|$330,000
|445 Seaside Ave Apt 1819
|4/25/24
|$325,000
|445 Seaside Ave Apt 3311
|4/22/24
|$410,000
|2440 Kuhio Ave Apt 1103
|4/22/24
|$435,000
|2440 Kuhio Ave #1708
|4/24/24
|$429,000
|2421 Tusitala St Apt 504
|4/26/24
|$355,000
|2415 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 708
|4/24/24
|$500,000
|201 Ohua Ave
|Mauka #2507,1206
|4/23/24
|$100,000
|201 Ohua Ave # Mauka/3712
|4/23/24
|$100,000
|2500 Kalakaua Ave Apt 2203
|4/24/24
|$1,200,000
|240 Makee Rd PH B
|4/23/24
|$2,600,000
|Waimea Bay
|61 565 Pohaku Loa Way
|4/22/24
|$6,500,000
|Waipahu
|94 824 Lumiauau St Apt W/103
|4/22/24
|$720,000
|94 602 Lumiaina St # V204
|4/25/24
|$540,000
|94 1009 A Maiau St # 161
|4/24/24
|$1,140,000
|94 965 Awanei St
|4/24/24
|$1,210,000
|94 245 Leowahine St # 133
|4/26/24
|$260,000
|94 552 Mahinahou St
|4/26/24
|$950,000
|Whitmore Village
|1226 Nani Ihi Ave
|4/22/24
|$692,000
0 Comments
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
Please log in to comment