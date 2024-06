A new five-day program at Kapiolani Community College, which costs $1,500 per student, will be taught by instructors from the Culinary Institute of America.

A new partnership between the Culinary Institute of the Pacific at Kapiolani Community College and the Culinary Institute of America will provide a new opportunity for hospitality training in the state — furthering the state’s tourism industry.

The partnership, first announced in April, will consist of five-day culinary courses taught by CIA instructors that will result in a CIA and CIP certification of completion. The noncredit courses will focus on utilizing Hawaii-sourced ingredients in global cuisines, and will be offered to 24 cohorts over the next three years.

“We need these great partnerships and we need these great collaborations to really bring our institution to a higher level,” CIP Director Roy Yamaguchi said at a Thursday news conference. “We want to get as many students to really engage with our program, and to really bring (up) the level of the culinary scene here in Hawaii, so we can continue to attract more visitors and to also help elevate our culinarians here in Hawaii.”

The partnership comes as KCC continues its journey creating CIP ­— an institution created with state and philanthropic support over the last 20 years.

“CIP at Diamond Head is different from any other culinary school in the world,” KCC chancellor Misaki Takabayashi said. “Here, we engage all types of learners to join the evolution of culinary culture deeply rooted in Hawaii and the wider Pacific, representing the diversity of our people and many cooking styles, traditions, ingredients that have been very much part of the islands.”

“For decades, we’ve talked about how important food is to our people and how special Hawaii is because of our diverse ethnic backgrounds,” said former Gov. David Ige. “(Yamaguchi) and I had a conversation about what the vision for the Culinary Institute of the Pacific can and should mean, and Roy just talked about how in order to have a world-class program, we needed to have a world-class partner, and I really want to thank the Culinary Institute of America for agreeing to this journey to work with us as we really build a program that all of the people of Hawaii truly deserve.”

Yamaguchi, a CIA alumnus and a CIA trustee emeritus, said the seed for the partnership was first planted around 20 years ago, when Roy’s was celebrating its 15th anniversary. At the event, which raised funds for scholarships for CIA and KCC, Yamaguchi said he told former CIA president Tim Ryan that one day, the two institutions would partner together.

“This partnership really came about through Chef Roy,” David Kamen, director of client engagement at CIA Consulting, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “He reached out to us to help them activate the CIP, and really kind of bring the project to its full potential.”

Yamaguchi said that seeing the CIA Texas campus on a trip to San Antonio a few years ago drove him to “do something to really elevate the culinary college” in Hawaii.

“The only way to do that is to bring in a proven, world-class culinary college like CIA to help propel that,” Yamaguchi told the Star-Advertiser. “To have these noncredit courses that we’re going to be offering to elevate the quality of work that they can do in their field as culinarians, we want to be able to get these individuals to become better in what they do.”

Educational mission

As an institution of higher learning, Kamen said that CIA takes opportunities to spread education outside of its classrooms.

“We bring noncredit programs out to the industry. We meet the industry where they are, and we meet their needs as they are,” Kamen said of CIA’s consulting and continuing education arm. “It’s a natural kind of extension for us to be out there and to work with other colleges or other states, whatever the need may be.”

The five-day intensive course will cost $1,500 per student. The first two cohorts, of 16 students each, in September will be fully supported by scholarships provided by the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

“These two renowned institutions will not only bring recognition and elevate the skills of Hawaii’s local chefs, but also develop leadership and innovation in Hawaii’s culinary scene,” said Caroline Anderson, HTA director of planning. “It also spotlights our agriculture industry and sustainable food systems, altogether enriching the visitor experience and boosting Hawaii’s competitive advantage against other destinations, and continuing to elevate Hawaii as a world-class destination.”

The launch of the noncredit course partnership comes amid other large projects at CIP, including ongoing phase two construction of a CIP signature restaurant and auditorium, which are expected to be completed in 2025. Speaking at the news conference, Gov. Josh Green said he is excited about both the new workforce development program and the upcoming facilities at CIP.

“Because the state is behind many educational missions, it’s important that we look at this as a workforce plan, and also something that is just plain special for our state. It’s innovative, it makes us able to do more than some of the traditional things that people think of Hawaii,” Green said. “It takes us to another level of excellence.”

“Workforce development and professional training are truly essential to hospitality operations’ success. Not only do they help improve the guest experience, they also help attract and retain the very best talent,” CIA president-­elect Michiel Bakker said. “I truly believe that it is critical for these beautiful Hawaiian Islands, where both the local community and nearly 10 million tourists flock to restaurants, resorts and hotels each year.”

Bakker said that as the state’s tourism industry grows, the need for more people to grow their skills while staying local is crucial.

“I think with Roy’s reputation and with the institute over here, (it will create) a support system for local culinarians, so there is a greater likelihood that those individuals are going to stay over here, which is going to benefit the industry at large as well,” Bakker said.

Broad appeal

While eligibility for the courses is currently open only to Hawaii residents, Yamaguchi said that there could potentially be a lot of interest from international individuals visiting. Additionally, the courses can appeal to people outside of the hospitality industry — including members of the military or the health care industry who want to improve their culinary skills.

While the partnership between the two institutions is currently under a three-year agreement, Yama­guchi said he hopes for it to eventually expand.

“Doing this noncredit, hopefully in the future as we continue our collaboration, we’re going to be able to do a lot more, which will lead into what could be curriculum, what could be other types of workforce programs,” Yamaguchi said. “It’s a good thing.”

Yamaguchi said that seeing the results of years in the making come to fruition feels great, and that the importance of creating these programs goes back to his own roots as a chef.

“As a chef, we’re always teaching. We teach our staff, our cooks. We teach them to become better humans, better cooks, better in all areas, better leaders,” Yamaguchi said. “To get that culinary education by coming to a school like this, to be able to get that exposure can lead into life-changing experiences.”

Online applications for the program’s first two cohorts are open now through Aug. 1. The Aina-based Mediterranean Cooking course will run from Sept. 16-20, and Pacific Rim Plant Forward Cooking will run from Sept. 23-27. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have at least three years of culinary experience in a kitchen of a hotel, resort or restaurant and be a Hawaii resident.