Skywatch: Astronomers observe earliest pair of quasars

Featured Mauna Kea observatory news

Using the Subaru and Gemini telescopes on Mauna Kea, an international team of astronomers has found the earliest pair of quasars ever detected.

Quasars shine with intense radiation and are powered by actively feeding super-massive black holes. Observations from Subaru and Gemini confirmed the existence of a quasar-pair that existed only 900 million years after the big bang.

This is the record for the earliest pair of merging quasars, and the only pair found during a time of the universe known as Reionization. The follow-up observations also revealed a bridge of gas stretching between the two galaxies, indicating that the galaxies are in fact merging.

According to the observatories, this discovery will clarify the role of galaxy mergers and black hole activity at this crucial stage in the evolution of the universe.

Special events

In July, locations across Hawaii will witness an astronomical event unique to the tropics known here as Lahaina Noon.

Lahaina Noon occurs when the sun passes through the center of the sky at solar noon. These days are also called “zenith sun” or “no shadow days.”

As the sun is exactly overhead, anything with smooth sides (such as a soda can) will not cast a shadow the moment that this happens.

Lahaina Noon time and dates (source: Bishop Museum):

>> Lihue: July 10, 12:43 p.m.

>> Honolulu: July 15, 12:37 p.m.

>> Kaunakakai, Molokai: July 16, 12:34 p.m.

>> Kahului: July 17, 12:32 p.m.

>> Waimea, Hawaii island: July 22, 12:29 p.m.

>> Hilo: July 23, 12:26 p.m.

>> Kailua-Kona: July 24, 12:30 p.m.

>> South Point, Hawaii island: July 27, 12:29 p.m.

This event happens twice a year and can be observed only in the tropics, between the latitudes of 23 degrees south and 23 degrees north.

At ‘Imiloa the mosaic “Voyage of the Navigator” is positioned exactly under our skylight. When Lahaina Noon occurs the skylight will perfectly illuminate the mosaic underneath.

Evening observing

In our early evening hours, we will be able to view two of the navigational star families used by modern wayfinders. Kaiwikuamo‘o will stretch over our heads connecting the North Star, Hokupa‘a, down to the Southern Cross, Hanaiakamalama.

July will be our last month this year when we can see the Southern Cross in our early evening sky. At the same time, our summer starline, Manaiakalani, will rise in the eastern sky.

The summer months are an excellent time to view the Milky Way in Hawaii. In the early evening, when looking toward the shape of Kamakaunuiamaui, also known as Maui’s Fish Hook, we see an area of the Milky Way band commonly called “the bulge,” which refers to the central regions of the galaxy.

Morning observing

Three planets will be visible during the early morning hours: Jupiter (Ka‘awela), Saturn (Makulu) and Mars (Hoku‘ula).

Saturn will be visible in the southern sky and will stand out near the southern kite strings of the star family Kalupeakawelo.

Also known as “the Kite of Kawelo,” this star family is made up of the Great Square of Pegasus, a square-shaped kite that rises from the eastern horizon and flies overhead toward the western horizon. The four stars of the Great Square are named for Hawaiian chiefs: Keawe of Hawaii island, Pi‘ilani of Maui, Kakuhihewa of Oahu and Manokalanipo of Kauai.

As the fourth-brightest object humans can see in the sky, Jupiter will stand out in the eastern sky. By using a pair of binoculars or a telescope, observers can notice four bright dots that accompany the gas giant. These are Jupiter’s four largest moons: Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto, which are often referred to as the “Galilean moons” as they were first recorded by Galileo Galilei in 1610.

Also in the east, Mars will stand out with its famous red color, which comes from the iron oxide that is present in the regolith of the planet. Near both Mars and Jupiter will be Makali‘i, also known as the Pleiades star cluster.

The ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center of Hawaii is a center for informal science education at the University of Hawaii at Hilo showcasing astronomy and Hawaiian culture as parallel journeys of human exploration.