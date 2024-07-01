Simone Biles Olympics-bound for 3rd time after winning team trials

Simone Biles will be headed to the Olympics for the third time after posting an all-around score of 117.225 in Minneapolis at the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials, which concluded on Sunday night.

Biles came on the scene at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, collecting four gold medals and a bronze. She then earned a silver and a bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that were held in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While at the Tokyo Games, Biles withdrew from the women’s all-around final to focus on her mental health. She said seeing a therapist every Thursday has gotten her in a good headspace as she prepares for a trip to Paris.

“I knew I wasn’t done after the performances in Tokyo,” Biles told NBC. “So just getting back in the gym and working hard and trusting the process. … I knew I’d be back.”

Among those joining Biles on the U.S. women’s gymnastics team are Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles, who finished second and third, respectively, at team trials. Lee recorded a 111.675, while Chiles notched a 111.425.

Jade Carey (111.350) and Hezly Rivera (111.150) also punched their tickets to the Paris Olympics while rounding out the top five.

Joscelyn Roberson, the sixth-place finisher, and Leanne Wong, who landed in seventh, will serve as traveling replacement athletes.