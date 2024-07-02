FDA to ban use of brominated vegetable oil in food, soda

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it would revoke the regulation that authorized the use of brominated vegetable oil in food items, effective Aug. 2, as it was no longer safe.

BVO is a chemical ingredient containing bromine, which is found in fire retardants. Small quantities of BVO are used legally in some citrus-flavored drinks in the United States to keep the flavor evenly distributed.

The health regulator said it had concluded that the ingredient was not safe for use after the results of studies, it conducted in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health, found the potential for adverse effects in humans.

The FDA had first proposed to revoke the regulation for the use of BVO in November last year.

The ingredient has been under scrutiny for several years. In the late 1950s and early 1960s, it was generally recognized as safe (GRAS) by the FDA. But in 1970, the agency concluded that the use of BVO in food was not GRAS because of toxicity concerns.

From 1970 onwards, the FDA began regulating BVO as a food additive, while simultaneously conducting safety studies.

As per FDA rules, whenever a company was using the ingredient in any product, it was necessary to list it on the label, either as “brominated vegetable oil” or as the specific oil that had been brominated.

Over time, many beverage makers have reformulated their products to replace BVO with an alternative ingredient, according to the FDA. “Today, few beverages in the U.S. contain BVO,” the regulator said.

Companies such as PepsiCo and Coca-Cola have already removed the controversial ingredient from their drinks such as Gatorade and Fanta, respectively.