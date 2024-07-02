HFD airlifted injured hiker from Maunawili Falls Trail

Honolulu firefighters on Monday evening airlifted an injured hiker from the Maunawili Falls Trail.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 6:41 p.m. for a 32-year-old man who suffered a lower leg injury while hiking. He was with three others on the trail and was unable to continue on his own. Six units with 18 personnel responded.

The first unit arrived on scene 13 minutes later and rescue personnel began ascending the trail on foot while additional units secured a nearby landing zone.

Rescuers found the hiker at 7:03 p.m. After a medical assessment and basic life support, the hiker was airlifted to the nearby landing zone, where care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 7:43 p.m.

No other injuries were reported.

Earlier Monday, HFD also responded to a 4:35 p.m. call for a hike rescue at Diamond Head Summit Trail.