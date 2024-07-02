Letter: Debate raises questions on president’s cognition

Given the pre-debate criticism, CNN was more than fair in managing the presidential debate. Time was allotted fairly and both were able to speak without interruption.

For the past three years, we saw the White House through the filters of speech writers, teleprompters, prepared cue cards and preapproved press questions posed only by chosen friendly mainstream media sources. The debate stripped away all of those messaging tools and both candidates were forced to answer questions directly and candidly from the moderators. So larger questions are now surfacing: What did the weeklong sequestration at Camp David accomplish for Joe Biden? And for Karine Jean-Pierre: Is the debate being labeled as another “cheap, fake manipulated video?” If not, what is the true cognitive health of our president? Who are the actual nonelected decision-makers at the White House?

Joe Tanaka

Aiea

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter