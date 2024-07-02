On the Move: The USS Missouri Association

Tuesday, July 2, 2024
77°
Today's Paper
Today
Business
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
The USS Missouri Association has announced the promotion of Jeremy Hackett to director of Safety, Health & Environmental at the Battleship Missouri Memorial. Hackett previously served as Safety, Health & Environmental manager for the past six years. Prior to joining the Missouri, Hackett served in the Marine Corps and then transitioned to construction management.
———
Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.